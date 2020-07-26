Doncic compiled 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Pacers.

Doncic was efficient as a scorer while providing ample production in the rebounding and assist departments, as per usual. He sets the table for the Mavericks offensively, shouldering as much responsibility as anyone in the league on that end of the floor. With Dallas hoping to rise in the standings to avoid a meeting with a top-seeded team in the first round of the playoffs, Doncic is a good bet to keep producing at a high level once the official games begin.