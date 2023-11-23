Doncic totaled 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 win over the Lakers.

Doncic shot poorly from three-point range, but that was about his only flaw in an otherwise excellent performance. The star point guard didn't commit any turnovers in the contest -- just the second time this season he has finished with a zero in that category -- and notched double-digit rebounds for the seventh time on the campaign. Doncic has actually been slightly more productive on the boards than as a distributor this season, though his season per-game averages of 30.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists leave little to be desired. Doncic is also averaging 4.0 triples per contest, second-most in the league.