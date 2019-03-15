Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nears triple-double Thursday

Doncic ended with 24 points (10-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 100-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Doncic bounced back after a terrible game against the Spurs, falling one assist shy of another triple-double. He had been questionable heading into the game with what appears to be an ongoing knee injury. It didn't appear to be too much of an issue in the loss but he will still likely remain questionable moving forward. Despite his amazing rookie season, his poor free-throw shooting continues to be one of the more confusing stories across the league. Over his past seven games, he has shot better than 60 percent just twice.