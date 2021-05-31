Doncic's neck strain is "improved Monday following the Game 4 loss to the Clippers on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old began experiencing neck pain during Game 3 and struggled in Game 4 with 19 points (9-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes. Doncic still has two days to rest up before Game 5, so he should at least have a chance to play Wednesday in Los Angeles.