Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nets third triple-double
Doncic scored a team-high 19 points (5-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Hornets.
Despite a rough shooting night, the rookie still recorded his third career triple-double, all three of which have come in his last seven games. Doncic will have little competition for touches down the stretch, with Dennis Smith Jr. and now Harrison Barnes traded away, and while he's already averaging 24.2 points, 8.3 boards, 7.7 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over his last 12 contests, it's possible those numbers might tick up even further as the 19-year-old fully assumes his role as the Mavs' franchise player.
