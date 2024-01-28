Doncic supplied 28 points (9-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, 17 assists, one block and two steals over 46 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 loss to the Kings.

After putting forth arguably the greatest scoring performance of the modern era Friday, Doncic followed up with his third game of the season with at least 17 assists, exemplifying a Mavericks' offense that generated 35 assists on 43 made buckets. His three-point shooting was cold, but Doncic justifiably might not have been at his freshest. Another contest awaits Monday versus Orlando.