Doncic recorded 36 points (11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 96-94 victory over the Nets.
Doncic joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record nine consecutive 30-point games. This incredible feat has resulted in ridiculous averages for the All-Star. Through nine games, he is averaging 36 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals.
