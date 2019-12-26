Mavericks' Luka Doncic: No minutes limit
Doncic (ankle) is not on a minutes limit for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Following a four-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Doncic will not be under any restrictions in his first game back. Prior to suffering the injury, Doncic was averaging 29.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in December.
