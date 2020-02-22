Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not expected to miss multiple games
Doncic (ankle) isn't expected to miss multiple games, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle couldn't quite guarantee that Doncic would return from a bout of ankle soreness for Monday's game against Minnesota, but he was optimistic his star player would be back. He'll miss Saturday's game against the Hawks but will work out prior to the contest.
