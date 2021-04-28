Doncic tallied 39 points (15-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in a 133-103 trouncing of Golden State on Tuesday.

Doncic was questionable for the contest due to a bruised left elbow, but the injury appeared to have no effect on his shooting as he made 15 of 23 shots from the field, including four of 10 from beyond the arc. The point guard also made his usual contributions in other categories, tallying eight dimes and six boards, though he also turned the ball over seven times. Doncic has scored 30 or more points in four of his past six contests and is shooting a career-best 48.5 percent from the field on the season.