Doncic (back, illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A back injury and an illness have kept Doncic sidelined for the last two games, but it looks like he will return Monday. The return of the 22-year-old All-Star would send Jalen Brunson back to a bench role. Doncic had scored at least 35 points in three of his last four games prior to being sidelined.