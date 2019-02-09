Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not listed on injury report

Doncic (hand) is not listed on the Mavericks' injury report ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic underwent X-rays on a sore left hand following Friday's loss to the Bucks, which presumably came back negative given his absence from Sunday's injury report. Barring any setbacks, look for the impressive rookie to take on his usual workload at point guard.