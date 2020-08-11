Doncic is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blazers.
Doncic was held out of Monday's game for rest purposes, but all indications are that he'll be back in action Tuesday in the Mavs' second-to-last tuneup before the playoffs begin.
