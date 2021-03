Doncic is not listed on the Mavs' injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus Denver.

Dallas held Doncic out of Thursday's matchup against OKC on the second night of a back-to-back, but all indications are that his absence was simply precautionary. Expect the MVP candidate to return to the mix Saturday night. In Wednesday's win over San Antonio, Doncic posted 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in 39 minutes.