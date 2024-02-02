Doncic (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic missed Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle sprain, but he'll be back in action Saturday following a minimal absence. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 41.0 points, 11.8 assists and 11.3 rebounds in 41.5 minutes per game, and it seems unlikely that he'll face significant limitations Saturday.