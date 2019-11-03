Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not on injury report
Doncic (head) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of the Mavericks' game Sunday against the Cavaliers.
Doncic notched his second triple-double of the season (31 points, 15 assists, 13 rebounds in 38 minutes) in Friday's 119-110 loss to the Lakers, but he required stitches after suffering a laceration on his head earlier in the contest. Fortunately, Doncic looks to be good to go after having Saturday off and shouldn't be subjected to a minutes restriction Sunday.
