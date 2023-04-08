Doncic won't play in the season finale Sunday against the Spurs due to injury recovery on his left thigh.

Doncic is one of several Mavericks players that won't play in the season finale with the team out of playoff contention. He played the first quarter and a few seconds of the second period before sitting out the rest of the contest, and he ends the campaign with MVP-like numbers, though he won't be in contention for the award. He ends the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest.