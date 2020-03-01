Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not playing Sunday
Doncic (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Deemed questionable heading into the day, Doncic will be sidelined for his 13th game of the season after spraining his left thumb in Friday's loss to the Heat. Though Doncic wasn't forced to exit early because of the injury, coach Rick Carlisle said the thumb issue was "awkward" for the superstar guard, so the Mavs will err on the side of caution and give the 21-year-old the day off, per Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest. Doncic could be ready to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Chicago.
