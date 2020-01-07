Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Notches 11th triple-double

Doncic boomed for 38 points (14-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a block across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 118-110 victory over the Bulls on Monday.

It was Doncic's second straight triple-double and another monster performance from the MVP candidate, who put up 21 points in the third quarter alone. The Bulls were basically triple-teaming him at points in the second half and had to rely heavily on defensive ace Kris Dunn -- who was already dealing with foul trouble -- in an attempt to slow down Doncic. From making circus floaters to earning four-point plays, Doncic was everywhere Monday. Expect plenty of performances like this for the next decade.