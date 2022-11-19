Doncic logged 33 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 127-99 win over the Nuggets.

Doncic was a man amongst men as the Mavericks dismantled the Nuggets on Friday, casually dropping the 50th triple-double of his young career. There is very little that needs to be said when it comes to his ability on a basketball court. Doncic is in the early-season discussion when it comes to the MVP award, both in fantasy and reality.