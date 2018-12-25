Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Notches double-double
Doncic (hip) finished with 23 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 121-118 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Mavericks have lost six straight games, but it's through no fault of Doncic, who has averaged 23.0 points, 7.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds during that stretch and forced the extra period with a game-tying three pointer with less than a second remaining. Doncic was nursing a right hip injury heading into the contest but didn't appear limited during his time on the floor and should have plenty of time to heal up ahead of the Mavs' next contest Wednesday against the Pelicans.
