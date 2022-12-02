Doncic posted 35 points (13-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Thursday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Doncic posted his third consecutive double-double in the losing effort, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals while posting a season-high seven threes. Doncic has scored 35 or more points with 10 or more assists three times this season.