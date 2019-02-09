Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nursing sore hand
Doncic is set to undergo X-rays on a sore left hand for precautionary reasons, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic finished Friday's loss to the Bucks with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-7 FT), three rebounds, and two assists across 27 minutes. He did seem to display some discomfort with his left hand at times, but he was able to finish the contest. Expect an update on his status once the Mavericks provide more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...