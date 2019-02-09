Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nursing sore hand

Doncic is set to undergo X-rays on a sore left hand for precautionary reasons, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic finished Friday's loss to the Bucks with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-7 FT), three rebounds, and two assists across 27 minutes. He did seem to display some discomfort with his left hand at times, but he was able to finish the contest. Expect an update on his status once the Mavericks provide more clarity on the situation.