Doncic (quadriceps) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Doncic missed Friday's game due to a quadriceps injury but will be available on Saturday against the Spurs. The star point guard has been exceptional as of late, averaging 35.7 points, 11.4 assists, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 40.2 minutes per game over his last nine appearances.