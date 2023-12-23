Doncic (quadriceps) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Doncic missed Friday's game due to a quadriceps injury but will be available on Saturday against the Spurs. The star point guard has been exceptional as of late, averaging 35.7 points, 11.4 assists, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 40.2 minutes per game over his last nine appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: On track to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't play against Houston•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared for action•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially deemed probable•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely to play through illness•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records 40-point triple-double•