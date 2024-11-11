Share Video

Doncic (groin) will play during Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Doncic is dealing with a groin strain but will be able to play through it Sunday. Doncic has been as advertised of late, averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

