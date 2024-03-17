Doncic (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday's game against Denver, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Doncic is cleared to play Sunday for a Mavericks squad lacking Josh Green (ankle), while Dante Exum (heel) is questionable. Doncic is averaging 35.3 minutes across his last four appearances and should reprise his standard workload.
