Doncic (groin) will play during Sunday's game against the Nuggets
Doncic is dealing with a groin strain but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Doncic has been as advertised of late, averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Massive stat line not enough Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Tallies season-high four steals•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records 34/15 double-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Productive outing in blowout win•