Doncic (neck) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers.
Doncic experienced pain in his neck during Friday's Game 3 loss, but there was continued optimism that he'd be able to suit up Sunday. The 22-year-old posted 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes Friday.
