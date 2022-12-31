Doncic (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Doncic was probable ahead of Saturday's matchup due to his ankle issue, so his availability wasn't expected to be a concern. He'll attempt to stay dominant against San Antonio after he averaged 40.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 39.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

