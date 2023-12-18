Doncic (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Doncic didn't feel well enough to participate in Monday's shootaround but is expected to suit up against Denver, so his probable designation isn't particularly surprising. He's scored at least 30 points in 10 consecutive appearances, averaging 35.6 points, 10.6 assists and 8.7 rebounds in 39.7 minutes per game.