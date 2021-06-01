Doncic (neck) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic battled through a neck strain during Sunday's Game 4, and he was clearly hampered on his way to just 19 points on 9-of-24 shooting in 36 minutes. The Mavs said Doncic showed improvement on Monday, so the hope is that with another day off he'll be closer to 100 percent heading into an extremely pivotal Game 5. Through the first three games of the series, Doncic averaged 38.0 points, 9.0 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block and 5.7 made three-pointers.