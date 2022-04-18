Doncic (calf) will not play in Monday's Game 2 against Utah, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Doncic was technically listed as doubtful coming into the day, but there was never truly much hope that he'd be available for Game 2. The Mavs will continue to handle his status on a game-to-game basis as the series shifts to Salt Lake City for Game 3 on Thursday. Until further notice, consider Doncic optimistically questionable for that contest.