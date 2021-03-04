Doncic (back) won't play Wednesday against the Thunder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old was downgraded from questionable to doubtful earlier in the day, so it's not a surprised to ultimately see him ruled out. Coach Rick Carlisle said Doncic has been battling the tightness in his lower back for a couple weeks, so he'll get some extra rest heading into the All-Star break. Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson should handle the bulk of the point duties for the Mavericks in his absence. According to Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site, Doncic is still expected to participate in the Skills Challenge and All-Star game over the break, so there doesn't appear to be much concern regarding the injury.