Doncic (back) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Pacers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, as the Mavericks listed Doncic as doubtful heading into the evening. The team remains hopeful he will be able to return Saturday versus the Pelicans. In his absence, look for some combination of Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke and Josh Richardson to take on more playmaking responsibilities.