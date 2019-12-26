Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially playing Thursday

Doncic (ankle) will make his return Thursday against the Spurs, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Doncic was previously questionable following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, but he's set to make his return against the rival Spurs. Prior to suffering the injury, Doncic was averaging 29.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in December.

