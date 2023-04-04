Doncic (thigh) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Doncic said earlier Tuesday that he plans on playing Wednesday, and his probable designation confirms that notion. Since missing five straight contests, the All-Star point guard has appeared in seven straight games, posting 31.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists during that stretch. With Dallas sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, there's been rumors of Doncic and Irving being shut down for the remainder of the regular season, but until Dallas makes an official decision, it's safe to presume the two superstars will suit up on a regular basis.