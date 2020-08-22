The Mavericks have officially listed Doncic (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic went down late in the third quarter after stumbling while guarding Kawhi Leonard. He attempted to return after taping up his ankle but ultimately went back to the locker room and did not return. He is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday, which will help bring some clarity to the situation. At this point, his status for Sunday's Game 4 is clearly up in the air. Should he have to sit out, look for some combination of Trey Burke, Seth Curry, Delon Wright and J.J. Barea to take on point guard duties for the Mavericks.