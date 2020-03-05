Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially questionable Friday

Doncic (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

An illness prevented Doncic from practicing Thursday and, as a result, he's considered questionable for Friday's matchup. If he ends up not seeing the court, J.J. Barea (ankle) and Delon Wright could see expanded roles.

