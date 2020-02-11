Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially questionable
Doncic (ankle) has indicated he will return to action for Wednesday's game against the Kings, but he is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic has been nearing a return from a lingering ankle injury, and Wednesday has been the target date. While all signs still point to him playing, his official questionable designation should certainly be noted. It remains to be seen if the team will limit his minutes in any fashion when he does return.
