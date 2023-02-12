Doncic (heel) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After a four-game absence, Doncic returns to a new starting five featuring the recently-acquired Kyrie Irving. The two form one of the more intimidating playmaking duos in the NBA, though how they will be used together remains somewhat murky. That said, fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried about either player's usage rates, as Irving made it work next to Durant, and Doncic made it work next to Dinwiddie. Regardless, some on-court clunkiness is fair to expect out of the gate.