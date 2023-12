Doncic (quadriceps) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Doncic will miss Thursday's contest, as expected, due to left quadricep soreness. With Kyrie Irving (heel) still out, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry are all candidates to receive increased playing time. Doncic's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Golden State.