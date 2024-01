Doncic (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus Portland, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to right ankle swelling, as expected. Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry, and Tim Hardaway are all candidates to receive extended playing time in Dallas' backcourt. Doncic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.