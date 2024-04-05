Doncic (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Golden State, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic was downgraded from questionable to doubtful earlier Friday, and he'll officially be unable to suit up against the Warriors. However, coach Jason Kidd said before Friday's matchup that Doncic's injury shouldn't be a long-term concern, so it's possible he's able to return for Sunday's game against Houston.