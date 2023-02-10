Doncic (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento.

Doncic experienced some heel pain during a pickup game Thursday and will be forced to miss a fourth consecutive matchup after initially being listed as questionable. However, he hopes to return for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Kings. Jaden Hardy should continue to see a slight uptick in playing time with Doncic unavailable.

