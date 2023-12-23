Doncic is on course to play Saturday against the Spurs, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Doncic missed Friday's game due to a quadriceps injury, but he will likely be able to return after missing just one game. The sixth-year star has averaged 35.6 points, 11.6 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 39.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
