Doncic is on course to play Saturday against the Spurs, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic missed Friday's game due to a quadriceps injury, but he will likely be able to return after missing just one game. The sixth-year star has averaged 35.6 points, 11.6 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 39.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.