Doncic (hamstring), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, is expected to return to play, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic missed Thursday's loss to the Thunder with left hamstring soreness, but unless he experiences a setback leading up to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff Sunday, he looks poised to reclaim his heliocentric role in the Dallas offense. Doncic has feasted against Denver this season, averaging 36.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists across two previous meetings.