Mavericks' Luka Doncic: On track to play Wednesday

Head coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Doncic (back) to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic was a surprising addition to the injury report Tuesday with a lower-back strain, but it looks like it wasn't anything serious. While his status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip-off, look for Doncic to be a full go against Phoenix.