Doncic (hamstring) is expected to return to action Sunday versus Denver, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic is dealing with left hamstring soreness, but he's trending towards playing Sunday after a one-game absence. Doncic has cooked Denver this season, averaging 36.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 24.0 shots per game across two previous meetings.