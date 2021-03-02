Doncic had 33 points (12-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic.

Doncic recorded his third double-double over his last seven appearances after a couple of subpar performances -- according to his standards -- and ended just one assist shy of putting up his eighth triple-double of the season. Doncic continues to be a fantasy stud in all formats and has scored 30-plus points in four of his last seven contests.