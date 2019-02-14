Mavericks' Luka Doncic: One dime shy of triple-double

Doncic provided 18 points (5-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, and nine assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Heat.

Doncic was inefficient as a scorer while committing six turnovers. Nevertheless, he offered his usual well-rounded production in terms of points, rebounds, assists, and threes. The rookie will take part in All-Star weekend and do his best to rest and recover in advance of the final 25 games of 2018-19.