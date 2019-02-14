Mavericks' Luka Doncic: One dime shy of triple-double
Doncic provided 18 points (5-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, and nine assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Heat.
Doncic was inefficient as a scorer while committing six turnovers. Nevertheless, he offered his usual well-rounded production in terms of points, rebounds, assists, and threes. The rookie will take part in All-Star weekend and do his best to rest and recover in advance of the final 25 games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...